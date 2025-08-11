HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Six killed in rain-related incidents in past 24 hours in UP

Mon, 11 August 2025
Share:
22:20
File image
File image
Six persons were killed in various rain-related incidents in past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, an official report of the state relief commissioner said on Monday. 

According to the report, one each died in Pratapgarh, Banda and Sant Kabir Nagar due to snake bite, one in Sambhal due to excessive rain and one each in Lucknow and Mahoba due to drowning. 

In the state, there are 23 districts affected by the flood. 

These districts are - Ayodhya, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Bijnor, Budaun, Farukhabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Kasganj, Kheri, Meerut, Morabadad, Muzaffar Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Unnao and Varanasi, it said. 

It said 565 villages are facing floods in these districts, due to which more than two lakh people are affected. 

The state government said it is running relief and rescue operations on war-footing with the help of local administration and teams of other departments to provide safe shelter and food packets to the affected people. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US lists Baloch Liberation Army, faction as terror groups
LIVE! US lists Baloch Liberation Army, faction as terror groups

Tariffs on India's Russian oil imports hurt Moscow: Trump
Tariffs on India's Russian oil imports hurt Moscow: Trump

President Trump claims American tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil have negatively impacted Russia's economy, referring to India as Russia's major oil buyer. He also mentioned plans to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy, and...

BSF foils infiltration in J-K's Kathua, kills Pak intruder
BSF foils infiltration in J-K's Kathua, kills Pak intruder

A Pakistani intruder was killed by the BSF while attempting to cross the International Border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF is lodging a protest with Pakistani counterparts.

Panel warns of rising Chinese influence in Indian Ocean
Panel warns of rising Chinese influence in Indian Ocean

A parliamentary panel on external affairs has expressed concern over China's growing presence and influence in the Indian Ocean Region, citing risks to India's national security and strategic interests. The panel also highlighted the...

Asia Cup T20: Bumrah's back! Vice-captain race heats up
Asia Cup T20: Bumrah's back! Vice-captain race heats up

Shubman Gill is the flavour of the season after his stupendous show in the recent Test series against England but he will face a contender in Axar Patel for vice-captaincy

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV