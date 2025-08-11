HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

SC to hear PIL seeking income-based quota for SCs, STs

Mon, 11 August 2025
Share:
23:06
image
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to frame policies for a more equitable system of reservation in government employment. 

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Centre and sought their response by October 10 on the PIL filed by Ramashankar Prajapati and Yamuna Prasad. 

The bench asked the petitioner's counsel to be ready to face lots of opposition as the PIL might have far-reaching impact. 

The PIL filed through advocate Sandeep Singh said the approach would strengthen Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution and ensure an equitable opportunity without altering existing quotas. 

The plea said despite decades of reservation, the most economically deprived were often left behind with benefits captured by the relatively better-off within reserved categories and prioritisation by income would ensure help starts where it was most needed today. 

"The petitioners who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, by way of the present petition, seek to highlight the economic disparities within these communities, which have led to an inequitable distribution of benefits under the existing reservation policies," the PIL said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US lists Baloch Liberation Army, faction as terror groups
LIVE! US lists Baloch Liberation Army, faction as terror groups

Tariffs on India's Russian oil imports hurt Moscow: Trump
Tariffs on India's Russian oil imports hurt Moscow: Trump

President Trump claims American tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil have negatively impacted Russia's economy, referring to India as Russia's major oil buyer. He also mentioned plans to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy, and...

BSF foils infiltration in J-K's Kathua, kills Pak intruder
BSF foils infiltration in J-K's Kathua, kills Pak intruder

A Pakistani intruder was killed by the BSF while attempting to cross the International Border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF is lodging a protest with Pakistani counterparts.

Panel warns of rising Chinese influence in Indian Ocean
Panel warns of rising Chinese influence in Indian Ocean

A parliamentary panel on external affairs has expressed concern over China's growing presence and influence in the Indian Ocean Region, citing risks to India's national security and strategic interests. The panel also highlighted the...

Asia Cup T20: Bumrah's back! Vice-captain race heats up
Asia Cup T20: Bumrah's back! Vice-captain race heats up

Shubman Gill is the flavour of the season after his stupendous show in the recent Test series against England but he will face a contender in Axar Patel for vice-captaincy

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV