SC to hear PIL seeking income-based quota for SCs, STs

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Centre and sought their response by October 10 on the PIL filed by Ramashankar Prajapati and Yamuna Prasad.





The bench asked the petitioner's counsel to be ready to face lots of opposition as the PIL might have far-reaching impact.





The PIL filed through advocate Sandeep Singh said the approach would strengthen Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution and ensure an equitable opportunity without altering existing quotas.





The plea said despite decades of reservation, the most economically deprived were often left behind with benefits captured by the relatively better-off within reserved categories and prioritisation by income would ensure help starts where it was most needed today.





"The petitioners who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, by way of the present petition, seek to highlight the economic disparities within these communities, which have led to an inequitable distribution of benefits under the existing reservation policies," the PIL said. -- PTI

