Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 87.66 against US dollar

Mon, 11 August 2025
19:34
Rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day on a negative note, lower by 8 paise at 87.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as it came under pressure due to continued dollar demand by importers and a rebound in crude oil prices. 

Forex traders said the rupee pared initial gains on positive crude oil prices, dollar demand from importers and foreign fund outflows. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.56 and moved in a range of 87.48 to 87.66 during the day before settling at 87.66 (provisional), lower by 8 paise from its previous close.

