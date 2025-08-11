Pak intruder killed by BSF near IB in J-K's Kathua

20:23

File image





The intruders paid no heed to the repeated warnings, prompting the BSF personnel manning the forward posts to open fire, resulting in injuries to one of them, the officials said.





The injured intruder was arrested and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said, adding he was later referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Vijaypur for specialised treatment but he succumbed to his injuries. -- PTI

A Pakistani intruder was killed after being shot at by the BSF while attempting to sneak into this side from across the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The Border Security Force (BSF) said they are lodging a protest with their Pakistani counterparts over the incident. The officials said BSF troops noticed some intruders trying to sneak into this side between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm and were challenged to stop.