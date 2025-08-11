HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No Deputy CM Post: RJD Tells Mukesh Sahni

Mon, 11 August 2025
Share:
11:23
image
Contrary to repeated claims by Vikashsheel Insaan Party head Mukesh Sahni that he will be Bihar's deputy chief minister if the Mahagathbandan is elected to power in the assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal General Secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui says, "Yeh kahin bhi tai nahi hua hai ki sarkar banegi toh Mukesh Sahni deputy CM banenge (It has not been decided that Mukesh Sahni will be made deputy chief minister if we form a government)."

The RJD leads the Mahagathbandan, which has the Congress, the Left parties and Sahni's VIP as its other members.

This is the first time that a senior RJD leader has publicly refuted Sahni's claim and is bound to heat politics within the Mahagathbandan ahead of the assembly election, scheduled for October-November.

Sahni, who belongs to the extremely backward Mallah caste, wants the Mahagathbandan to allocate 60 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats to the VIP  and the deputy chief minister's post if the Opposition alliance is elected to power.

All eyes will be on Sahni now to see whether he will quit the Mahagathbandan and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the elections.

Sources in the VIP claim that the BJP has offered Sahni a ministership in Delhi, a Rajya Sabha seat and a decent number of seats to contest the Bihar assembly polls if the VIP joins the NDA.

Sahni quit the Mahagathbandhan over seat sharing issues and joined the NDA just ahead of the 2020 Bihar assembly polls. He returned to the Mahagathbandan a couple of years later.

-- M I Khan in Patna 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India lying: Cong MP on his 'harrowing experience'
LIVE! Air India lying: Cong MP on his 'harrowing experience'

'Jugular vein': Asim Munir repeats anti-India rhetoric in US
'Jugular vein': Asim Munir repeats anti-India rhetoric in US

Weeks before the Pahalgam attack, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein." His comments were trashed by India.

'Pakistan Can't Afford To Annoy America'
'Pakistan Can't Afford To Annoy America'

'America holds about 16% of IMF voting rights, giving it crucial influence over Pakistan's desperately needed bailout loans.'

Continuing Op Sindoor would have hurt...: Experts
Continuing Op Sindoor would have hurt...: Experts

Defence experts discuss the objectives and strategic pause of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the avoidance of a prolonged conflict and its potential impact on the Indian economy.

'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'
'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'

'That way you're not hostage just to US sort of exports to India.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV