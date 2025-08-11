HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi dials Zelenskyy, says India supports Ukraine peace

Mon, 11 August 2025
19:14
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and exchanged views on recent developments related to the ongoing conflict. 

Modi reiterated India's consistent stand favouring an early and peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. 

"Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," Modi said in a post on X.

