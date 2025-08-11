Modi dials Zelenskyy, says India supports Ukraine peace

19:14





"Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," Modi said in a post on X.

