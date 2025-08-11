'Mahavatar Narsimha' earns over Rs 200 crore at box office

20:42





The film released on July 25 and has created history by becoming the first ever animated Hindi film to collect over Rs 100 at the box office.





Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the production banner Kleem Productions, the film is presented by Hombale Films.





The makers shared the box office update on the X handle on Monday.





The total worldwide collection of the film has crossed Rs 210 crore gross, according to the post.





"210 CRORES+ worldwide gross & counting #MahavatarNarsimha continues the glorious run, shattering records and winning the love of millions worldwide. Witness the unstoppable roar on the big screen," read the caption.





The film was released in theatres worldwide in 2D and 3D formats in five languages: Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.





It is a part of the seven-part animated series called the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.





The universe will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.





The upcoming installments include Mahavatar Parshuram, which is slated to release in 2027, Mahavatar Raghunandan in 2029, Mahavatar Dwarkadhish in 2031, and Mahavatar Gokulananda in 2033. -- PTI

