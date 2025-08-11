HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Landslide blocks Nandprayag route in Uttarakhand

Mon, 11 August 2025
09:39
image
Work is going on to open the road blocked due to the landslide in Nandprayag in Chamoli district following rainfall days after the cloudburst in Uttarkahsi which left behind a trail of destruction.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate of Chamoli district, Sandeep Tiwari said that work is going on to open the road blocked due to the landslide in Nandprayag due to rain. He added that apart from this, all the roads in the district are smooth. The bridge connecting Uttarkashi to Harsil has been reconstructed to facilitate easy movement of machinery and relief materials in the aftermath of the cloudburst and flash floods that caused mass destruction in Dharali and Harsil of Uttarkashi district on August 5, officials said. 

A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali.

Several houses were reported to have been swept away.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth on Sunday reviewed the first phase of relief and rescue operations being carried out under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after the natural disaster in Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi. DGP Seth conducted a high-level review of the upcoming action plan at Police Headquarters in Dehradun. 

All senior police officers and team leaders of various branches of police - SDRF, fire service, PAC, telecom, etc., who were sent for effective conduct of relief and rescue operations in Uttarkashi district, attended the meeting. -- ANI

