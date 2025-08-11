HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
It's very difficult to make good movies now: Jackie Chan

Mon, 11 August 2025
23:28
Action star Jackie Chan says it's difficult to make a good movie in Hollywood at present as everything revolves around business rather than quality.

Chan, whose credits include notable roles in projects such as The Fearless Hyena (1979), Who Am I? (1998), and Police Story (1985), attended the Locarno Film Festival on Saturday, where he was bestowed with the career achievement honour.

The actor also participated in the master class where he spoke about the challenges of making a good movie.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the 71-year-old actor said old films are much better than the current ones.

"I think the old movies are better than today... Right now, a lot of big studios, they're not filmmakers, they're business guys. They invest 40 million and think, How can I get it back?' And you can't go over. It's very difficult to make a good movie now," he said, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Chan is known for performing daring stunts on his own in films. 

The actor has also explored direction and worked as a stunt coordinator, producer, and a writer.

He quipped that in Asian cinema, there are only two people with a similar skill sets, he and actor-martial artist Sammo Kam-Bo Hung. -- PTI

