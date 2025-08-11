HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India sees normal monsoon rainfall so far

Mon, 11 August 2025
15:40
India has recorded normal rainfall so far this monsoon season, but the distribution is highly uneven across states, the latest state-wise compilation by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows. 

Between June 1 and August 10, the country recorded 539 mm of rain against a normal of 535.6 mm, about 1 per cent above the long-period average. Of the 36 states and union territories for which the IMD provides figures, 25 are in the "normal" category (within 19 per cent of the long-period average), five are "deficient" (20 to 59 per cent below normal), five are in the "excess" category (20 to 59 per cent above normal) and one (Ladakh) is in the "large excess" category (more than 60 per cent above normal).

No state or union territory is in the cumulative "large deficient" category for the period. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Bihar have recorded seasonal shortfalls.

