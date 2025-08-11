INDIA bloc march to EC: Akhilesh climbs over barricade

12:14

Akhilesh Yadav climbs over barricade





Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav jumps over a police barricade as Delhi Police stops INDIA bloc leaders marching from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





Senior INDIA bloc leaders -- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar join INDIA bloc leaders as they march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

