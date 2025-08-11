If not, Venugopal should face consequences: BJP on MP-Air India claims

12:53





In a post on X, Malviya said, "This is extremely serious. If senior Congress leader KC Venugopal claims an Air India flight had to abort landing in Chennai because another aircraft was on the runway and the airline immediately contradicts him, then one of them is misrepresenting facts".





"Aviation safety is paramount, and social media posts from supposedly responsible people cannot go unscrutinised. If the allegation is true, Chennai ATC and Air India have much to answer for. If not, Mr Venugopal should face consequences, including being put on a no-fly list for spreading falsehoods."





Congress MP K C Venugopal on Monday alleged that Air India is "lying" about a potential safety lapse at the Chennai airport runway, while the Delhi-bound AI 2455 flight had to take a diversion due to bad weather conditions. He also called for a "fair enquiry" by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) into the incident. "That was a lie, Air India is lying. It was announced by captain only," Venugopal told ANI. -- ANI

Responding to the claims of Congress MP K C Venugopal that "there was another aircraft in the runway when we are going to land" Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya called it a "extremely serious", claim denied by the Air India a day after a Delhi bound flight made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport.