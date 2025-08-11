Ganga crosses danger mark in J'khand's Sahibganj, 20k people affected

19:04

File image





As precautionary measures, all government and private schools located in flood-prone or low-lying areas of the district have been closed till Tuesday, and around 50 relief camps have also been set up to deal with any untoward situations, he said.





The water level in the Ganga was recorded at 28.61 metres on Monday against the danger level of 27.25 metres.





"An estimated 15,000-20,000 people are affected due to flood-like situation in five blocks of the district, as water entered houses located along the banks of river Ganga," Sahibganj additional collector Gautam Bhagat told PTI.





He said that the district administration was providing dry rations such as flattened rice, jaggery, matchsticks, candles and plastic tarpaulin to the affected people.





"We have also set up around 50 relief camps in different blocks for the affected people, but they do not want to leave their houses. In case the situation turns worse, they will be shifted to the relief camps," he said.





A flood-affected person, Mohan Paswan said, "In every monsoon season, we see a flood-like situation in the area. We have been asked to shift to relief camp but shifting is not easy with household materials and domestic cattle." -- PTI

