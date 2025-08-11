HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fight against SIR is to protect people's right to vote: Kharge

Mon, 11 August 2025
13:55
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the protest against 'vote chori' and SIR is a fight to protect people's right to vote and a struggle to save democracy, and asserted the INDIA alliance will expose BJP's "conspiracy".
 
His remarks came as top opposition leaders were stopped from taking out a march to the Election Commission office to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

In a post on X, he said, "BJP's cowardly dictatorship will not work!".
"This is a fight to protect the people's right to vote. This is a struggle to save democracy," he said.

"The allies of the INDIA coalition will surely expose this BJP conspiracy to shred the Constitution," Kharge said in his post in Hindi.
 
Kharge was among those who participated in the Opposition MPs protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission office. 
 
The protesting MPs were prevented by the police from moving forward and were detained and taken away in buses.
 
Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were among the top leaders detained by police while taking out the march. -- PTI

