Dharmasthala mass burial: SIT begins Ground Penetrating Radar inspections

Mon, 11 August 2025
21:08
File image
The SIT probing allegations of several bodies being buried at various locations in Dharmasthala village has begun inspections using Ground Penetrating Radar technology, officials said.

On Monday, the Special Investigation Team, accompanied by GPR specialists, moved to the 13th site identified by the complainant, located near the Netravati bathing ghat, they added.

Officials said the exercise is part of efforts to verify claims made in statements to investigators.

The GPR survey marks a significant step in the probe, with further action to depend on the findings, they said.

Ground penetrating radar is an electromagnetic technique that sends radio wave pulses at specific frequencies into the ground to examine subsurface structures.

The SIT, constituted by the state government, is investigating allegations of mass murder, rape, and mass burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades.

A complainant-witness, a former sanitation worker whose identity remains undisclosed, claimed he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014 and was forced to bury multiple bodies, including those of women and minors.

He alleged that some of the bodies showed signs of sexual assault and had given a statement before a magistrate.

Skeletal remains have been found at two of these sites so far. -- PTI

