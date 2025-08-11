HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Body of newborn girl found in bushes in Indore; police launch probe

Mon, 11 August 2025
The body of a newborn girl was found in the bushes near a drain in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Monday, police said.

The infant's body, wrapped in a cloth, was recovered from the bushes near the Choithram intersection, and it has been sent for post-mortem, said Neeraj Birthare, in-charge of Rajendra Nagar police station.

He said a probe has been launched and the police are in the process of registering a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Birthare said the police are examining the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the residential localities around the site.

Another police officer said a passerby spotted the body in the bushes, where stray dogs were roaming.

An inspection at the site revealed that the infant's body had been transported from another place and dumped in the bushes, he said. -- PTI

