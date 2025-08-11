HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Bihar draft roll shows higher Hindu voter exclusion than Muslims'

Mon, 11 August 2025
An analysis of Bihar's draft voter list, updated under the Special Intensive Revision, has found that Hindus form a larger share of excluded voters, especially in the Seemanchal region, according to a study by news portal Scroll. 

The study examined digital electoral rolls using a name-based algorithm to identify religious affiliation. 

Statewide, 83.7 percent of those removed from the draft roll were non-Muslims, as compared to their 82.7 percent share in the population as per the 2011 Census, said the report. 

Muslims accounted for 16.3 percent of deletions. 

In Seemanchal districts such as Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia and Katihar -- where Muslims form between 38 and 68 percent of the population -- the proportion of Hindus excluded exceeded their population share by 6 to 9 percentage points. 

Of the nearly 65 lakh voters removed, the analysis estimates about 54.3 lakh were non-Muslims and 10.6 lakh were Muslims.

