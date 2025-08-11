HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

11-year-old boy dies during Dahi Handi practice in Mumbai

Mon, 11 August 2025
Share:
20:19
image
An 11-year-old member of a Govinda squad died on Monday after he fell during a practice session to form a human pyramid for the upcoming Dahi Handi festival in Dahisar area of Mumbai, triggering concerns over the safety of young participants. 

Mahesh Jadhav suffered a head injury during practice on an open ground. 

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. 

"Jadhav used to participate in the Dahi Handi festival every year. This incident is indicative of several Govinda troupes practising without proper safety measures," an official said. 

He said not using helmets, safety belts, and harnesses potentially increases the possibility of such incidents in the festive season. 

The Dahisar police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Dahi Handi celebrations are part of Janmashtami that marks the birth of Lord Krishna. 

The festival will be celebrated on August 16. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak intruder killed by BSF near IB in J-K's Kathua
LIVE! Pak intruder killed by BSF near IB in J-K's Kathua

China to build Xinjiang-Tibet rail link near LAC
China to build Xinjiang-Tibet rail link near LAC

China is set to build a rail link connecting Xinjiang province with Tibet, part of which will run near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.

Will wait for India to build dam on Indus, then...: Asim Munir
Will wait for India to build dam on Indus, then...: Asim Munir

Weeks before the Pahalgam attack, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein." His comments were trashed by India.

'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'
'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'

'We need to be very vigilant as we are passing through some fraught times.'

Remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR: SC's big order
Remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR: SC's big order

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to address the 'extremely grim' stray dog menace by picking up strays and housing them in shelters for sterilization and immunization. The court also warned against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV