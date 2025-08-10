Woman chops off husband's genitals over dispute in UP

14:09

A woman allegedly chopped off her husband's genitals during a domestic dispute in the Jagdishpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Fasanganj Kachnaw village on Saturday night when the victim, Ansar Ahmad (38), was attacked by his second wife, Nazneen Bano, with a knife during a heated argument.

She chopped off his genitals in the attack, police said.

Ahmad, had two wives, Sabejool and Nazneen Bano, and had no children from either marriage.

Frequent quarrels erupted in the household over the arrangement, they said.

Ahmad, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the community health centre in Jagdishpur and later referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raebareli for advanced treatment, they added.

Jagdishpur Station House Officer Raghvendra said Nazneen has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. -- PTI