Senior advocates not permitted to mention cases before CJI's court from Aug 11

Sun, 10 August 2025
16:25
No senior advocate will be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing before the court of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai from Monday.
 
"As directed, designated senior counsels are not permitted to mention any case/s before the court of the Chief Justice of India with effect from Monday, August 11, 2025," a notice issued by the apex court said.

On August 6, the CJI had said that from August 11, no senior advocate will be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing in his court so that juniors get an opportunity to do it.

CJI Gavai, who was sworn in on May 14, had reverted to the practice of oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing and hearing by lawyers and discontinued the practice adopted by his predecessor Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Justice Khanna discontinued the practice of oral submissions for urgent listing and hearing of cases by lawyers and asked them to either send emails or written letters instead.

"There is a great demand that no matters should be mentioned by senior counsel(s)," CJI Gavai had said on August 6.

He had asked the court staff to put out a notice that no senior lawyer will be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing in his court from Monday.

"From Monday, no senior counsel, I mean designated senior counsel, will be allowed to mention matters. Let juniors get an opportunity to do it," the CJI had said.

"This will be practised at least in my court," the CJI had said, adding that it was up to other apex court judges to adopt the practice.

Usually lawyers mention their cases before the CJI-led bench at the outset of the day's proceedings for out-of-turn listings and hearing of cases on grounds of urgency. -- PTI 

