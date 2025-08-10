HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sena-UBT, MNS to contest BEST credit society election together

Sun, 10 August 2025
21:51
Shiv Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have joined hands to contest the upcoming BEST credit society election, a move described by union leaders as a precursor to the two parties allying for polls to local bodies.

The Sena-UBT and MNS, headed by Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray, respectively, have formed the Utkarsh panel to contest the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport's (BEST) credit society election.

The panel comprises 21 members, of which 18 belonged to the Sena-UBT, two to MNS, while one is from an association of SC and STs, said Suhas Samant, who heads the Sena-UBT controlled BEST Kamgar Sena.

The credit society is controlled by the Sena-UBT, whose members are the employees of the BEST undertaking, the civic transport and electricity provider public body.

MNS doesn't have enough strength in the BEST, but the joint panel will give the two parties a platform to come together ahead of the elections to local bodies, leaders said.

"The credit society elections scheduled for August 18 will be the precursor to the alliance between the two parties," Samant added.

He alleged that the Mahayuti government wanted to shut down the BEST.
"The purpose behind the alliance is to give the two brothers a platform for a common good to preserve the BEST," Samant told PTI. 

