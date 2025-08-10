Sab ke boss to hum hain: Rajnath's dig at Trump

14:58

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that some people are unhappy with the fast pace of India's development and are trying to make Indian-made products expensive to slow down growth.





Singh on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the BRAHMA Project (BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing) to make rail coaches in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.





"There are some people who are not happy with the speed at which India is developing. They are not liking it. 'Sabke boss toh hum hain', how is India growing at such a fast pace? And many are trying that the things made in India, by the hands of Indians become more expensive than the things made in those countries," said Rajnath.





The minister called this an attempt to make other countries shun India-made products. "But the pace at which India is progressing, I can assure you, no global power can stop us from becoming a superpower," he asserted.