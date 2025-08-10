RG Kar victim's mother 'denied' admission in hospital

17:51

The father of the Kar victim on Sunday alleged that his wife, who was injured in 'police lathicharge' during the previous day's protest march, was "denied" admission to a private hospital after the state government put pressure on the medical facility.





The mother of the Kar victim, who reportedly suffered injuries to her forehead, hands, and back, underwent a CT scan and other diagnostic tests to assess the extent of both internal and external injuries on Saturday.

Officials of the hospital, when contacted, declined to comment on this matter.





"The doctor who checked my wife on Saturday evening said that she would be admitted for treatment. But after he left the hospital, there was a sudden change in the attitude of others in the hospital. They started dilly-dallying. Then they told me that my wife could not be admitted as there was some pressure on them from the state government," the father alleged.





The father also stated that when he contacted the doctor, he told him that he would not be able to discuss the matter on admission extensively.





"He, however, assured me that the medicine prescribed to her would be enough to heal her," the father said, adding that the doctor had prescribed that the patient would need to be in the hospital for at least two days when she was taken to the hospital on Saturday evening.





On Sunday afternoon, the mother, who was allowed to have an overnight stay in the hospital, was "discharged" by the hospital authorities.





The mother on Saturday alleged that she was roughed up by women police personnel during a march to West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna', called to mark one year of the rape-murder of her daughter at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital.





The alleged assault took place at the Park Street crossing, where police baton-charged protesters attempting to breach barricades and proceed toward Vidyasagar Setu en route to the secretariat.





"Police pinned me to the ground. They broke my 'shankha' (traditional conch shell bangle) and I sustained injury on my forehead," the victim's mother alleged. -- PTI