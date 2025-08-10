HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RG Kar victim's mother 'denied' admission in hospital

Sun, 10 August 2025
Share:
17:51
image
The father of the Kar victim on Sunday alleged that his wife, who was injured in 'police lathicharge' during the previous day's protest march, was "denied" admission to a private hospital after the state government put pressure on the medical facility.

The mother of the Kar victim, who reportedly suffered injuries to her forehead, hands, and back, underwent a CT scan and other diagnostic tests to assess the extent of both internal and external injuries on Saturday.
Officials of the hospital, when contacted, declined to comment on this matter.

"The doctor who checked my wife on Saturday evening said that she would be admitted for treatment. But after he left the hospital, there was a sudden change in the attitude of others in the hospital. They started dilly-dallying. Then they told me that my wife could not be admitted as there was some pressure on them from the state government," the father alleged.

The father also stated that when he contacted the doctor, he told him that he would not be able to discuss the matter on admission extensively.

"He, however, assured me that the medicine prescribed to her would be enough to heal her," the father said, adding that the doctor had prescribed that the patient would need to be in the hospital for at least two days when she was taken to the hospital on Saturday evening.

On Sunday afternoon, the mother, who was allowed to have an overnight stay in the hospital, was "discharged" by the hospital authorities.

The mother on Saturday alleged that she was roughed up by women police personnel during a march to West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna', called to mark one year of the rape-murder of her daughter at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The alleged assault took place at the Park Street crossing, where police baton-charged protesters attempting to breach barricades and proceed toward Vidyasagar Setu en route to the secretariat.

"Police pinned me to the ground. They broke my 'shankha' (traditional conch shell bangle) and I sustained injury on my forehead," the victim's mother alleged. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! People recognise work, not...: Shinde on Raj-Uddhav reunion
LIVE! People recognise work, not...: Shinde on Raj-Uddhav reunion

'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump
'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump

The defence minister, without naming anyone, said some people are not liking the rapid development of India and are unable to digest it.

'Ask a Pakistani...': Army chief mocks Asim Munir's promotion
'Ask a Pakistani...': Army chief mocks Asim Munir's promotion

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi asserted that Operation Sindoor was unlike any conventional mission and that it was akin to playing a game of chess as 'we did not know' what would be the enemy's next move.

VP polls: Despite number crunch, Oppn to put up joint candidate
VP polls: Despite number crunch, Oppn to put up joint candidate

The INDIA bloc is set to field a joint candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is engaging with opposition parties to identify potential candidates and build consensus. The decision...

Speeding Thar mows down pedestrians in Delhi, 1 killed
Speeding Thar mows down pedestrians in Delhi, 1 killed

A pedestrian was killed and another injured after an SUV rammed into a pavement near Gyarah Murti in Delhi. The driver has been apprehended and an investigation is underway.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV