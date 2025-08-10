HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pedestrians run over by Thar in Delhi, 1 dead

Sun, 10 August 2025
Share:
13:10
image
A pedestrian was killed and another injured after an SUV rammed into a pavement and hit them near the Gyarah Murti landmark in the Chanakyapuri area in New Delhi on Sunday morning, police said.
   
Both victims were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one was declared brought dead while the other is undergoing treatment, police said.
 
The incident took place when a white Mahindra Thar coming from the direction of central Delhi swerved towards the pavement and struck the two men, an officer said.
 
Police and forensic teams inspected the spot, and the SUV driver was apprehended, he said.
 
The vehicle, which has an Uttar Pradesh registration number, has been seized. The New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla, visited the spot.
 
Investigators are probing whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pedestrians run over by Thar in Delhi, 1 dead
LIVE! Pedestrians run over by Thar in Delhi, 1 dead

Bihar deputy CM has 2 voter IDs, claims Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar deputy CM has 2 voter IDs, claims Tejashwi Yadav

"While Sinha's age is 57 years in one list and 60 years in another. Is this not fraud and an age scam? He must have filled two different forms in two different assembly constituencies. He deliberately got two votes registered in two...

Can Indian refiners do without Russian oil?
Can Indian refiners do without Russian oil?

'Indian refiners can operate without Russian crude from a technical standpoint, but the shift would involve major economic and strategic trade-offs'

Pak lost Rs 4.1bn after closing airspace to Indian flights
Pak lost Rs 4.1bn after closing airspace to Indian flights

The airspace ban was extended after ties between the two countries deteriorated due to the four-day conflict as India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and destroyed terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

'10 wicket haul at Edgbaston very memorable'
'10 wicket haul at Edgbaston very memorable'

The match-winning haul at Edgbaston holds a special place for pacer Akash Deep.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV