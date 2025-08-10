HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak lost Rs 4.1 billion after airspace ban on India

Sun, 10 August 2025
Pakistan's airport body suffered a loss of Rs 4.1 billion in over two months due to the closure of airspace for Indian airlines, according to official data. 

Pakistan and India closed their respective airspaces for each other's airlines following the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The airspace ban was extended after ties between the two countries deteriorated due to the four-day conflict as India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and destroyed terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The Ministry of Defence informed the National Assembly on Friday that the closure of airspace to Indian-registered aircraft has cost the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) a loss of Rs 4.1 billion, reported the Dawn newspaper.

The ministry said the shortfall, from April 24 to June 30, was in overflying revenue. It added that the amounts reflected 'revenue shortfalls, not overall financial losses' and noted that overflight and aeronautical charges remained unchanged.

Pakistan's airspace is open to all except Indian airlines and aircraft. Similarly, Pakistani carriers remain banned from Indian airspace.  -- PTI

