Follow Rediff on:      
Pak Army Chief visits US for 2nd time in 2 months

Sun, 10 August 2025
Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, who is visiting Washington for the second time since the four-day conflict with India, has met top US political and military leaders, the army said on Sunday.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) "is undertaking an official visit to the United States", the army said in a statement.

The army chief engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora, according to the statement.

No details were shared about his stay in the US, and it was also not clear when he arrived.

In Tampa, Munir attended the Retirement Ceremony of outgoing US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony, marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper.

Field Marshal Munir lauded General Kurilla's exemplary leadership and his invaluable contributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation and extended his best wishes to Admiral Cooper, expressing confidence in continued collaboration to address shared security challenges, the statement said. 

He also met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, where matters of mutual professional interest were discussed. He extended an invitation to General Caine to visit Pakistan, it added. 

On the sidelines, Munir interacted with Chiefs of Defence from friendly nations.

During an interactive session with the Pakistani diaspora, Munir urged them to remain confident in Pakistan's bright future and to actively contribute to attracting investments. The diaspora reaffirmed its commitment to support Pakistan's progress and development, according to the army.

In June, Munir travelled to the US on a rare five-day trip during which he attended a private luncheon with President Donald Trump, an unprecedented gesture typically reserved for visiting heads of state or government. That meeting culminated in Trump's announcement of enhanced US-Pakistan cooperation in various fields, including an oil deal.

Munir's visit came just over a month after the US general described Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counterterrorism efforts during a congressional hearing, where he also praised Pakistan's role "in promoting peace and stability" in the region. -- PTI

