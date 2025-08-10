HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Only opposition gets heartburns by my Delhi visits: Shinde

Sun, 10 August 2025
Share:
15:19
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his frequent Delhi visits were no cause for heartburn for Mahayuti alliance partners BJP and NCP, but is leading to a great discomfort among the opposition ranks.
   
In a video interview to PTI, Shinde said his frequent visits to the national capital were to resolve pending issues related to the development of Maharashtra, meet Shiv Sena MPs during sessions of Parliament and meet party leaders from other states.
 
"There is nothing to worry about the Mahayuti, no cause for concern. It is the opposition parties that are at a great discomfort with my visits to Delhi," Shinde said.
 
Opposition Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress have often targeted Shinde for his frequent visits to Delhi, contending that there were tensions between him and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
"Is it wrong to meet people who fulfilled the dreams of Balasaheb Thackeray by removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir or by building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," said Shinde.
 
Shinde toppled Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-Congress and NCP, contending that Thackeray abandoned the principles of Hindutva espoused by Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
 
Shinde walked out with more than two-thirds of Sena MLAs and MPs in June 2022 and later earned the tag of 'real' Shiv Sena from the Election Commission.
 
"The opposition is at great discomfort whenever I visit my village or come to Delhi. But, I keep doing my work. They are free to think whatever they want. I do not come here without any work," he said.
 
Last week, Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
 
Shinde said it was easy for the opposition Shiv Sena-UBT to criticise him for his Delhi visits, but they should realise they have joined hands with those who have insulted Balasaheb Thackeray by disenfranchising him for six years.
 
"The same Chief Election Commissioner (M S Gill) who took away Balasaheb's right to vote was rewarded by Congress by making him a minister in the UPA government," Shinde said.
 
"You (Shiv Sena-UBT) come to Delhi in your quest for power, we come here to pursue public welfare measures and bring development to Maharashtra. We are proud of it," the Shiv Sena chief said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump
'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump

The defence minister, without naming anyone, said some people are not liking the rapid development of India and are unable to digest it.

LIVE! SP leader blames 'bulldozer action' for U'khand tragedy
LIVE! SP leader blames 'bulldozer action' for U'khand tragedy

Won't remove voters without notice: EC to SC on Bihar SIR
Won't remove voters without notice: EC to SC on Bihar SIR

The Election Commission has assured the Supreme Court that no voter's name will be deleted from the draft electoral roll in Bihar without prior notice and a fair hearing. The EC also clarified that it is not required to share separate...

Speeding Thar mows down pedestrians in Delhi, 1 killed
Speeding Thar mows down pedestrians in Delhi, 1 killed

A pedestrian was killed and another injured after an SUV rammed into a pavement near Gyarah Murti in Delhi. The driver has been apprehended and an investigation is underway.

Bihar deputy CM has 2 voter IDs, claims Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar deputy CM has 2 voter IDs, claims Tejashwi Yadav

"While Sinha's age is 57 years in one list and 60 years in another. Is this not fraud and an age scam? He must have filled two different forms in two different assembly constituencies. He deliberately got two votes registered in two...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV