HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No party filed objections on Bihar draft rolls: EC

Sun, 10 August 2025
Share:
18:21
image
The Election Commission on Sunday said that since the Bihar draft voters' list was published on August 1, no political party has approached it for inclusion or deletion of names of individuals from the rolls.
     
The draft roll will be available till September 1 for claims and objections under which parties and individuals can seek inclusion of eligible citizens left out and exclusion of those they believe are ineligible.
 
The EC said between August 1 and 3 pm of August 10 (Sunday), no booth-level agent (BLA) appointed by parties has approached poll authorities in the claims and objections procedure.
 
According to the EC, 1.61 lakh BLAs have been deployed by various parties just before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of state electoral rolls began in June.
 
As many as 8,341 forms were received for inclusion or removal of names from individual electors.
 
The draft list is part of the ongoing SIR of the voter list of Bihar by the EC, which is facing protests from the opposition parties as they claim the exercise will deny many eligible citizens their voting rights for want of documents.
 
Seeking debate on the issue, the opposition protests have been leading to stalling of both Houses of Parliament since the Monsoon session began on July 21.
 
The EC has asserted that no eligible citizen will be left out of the electoral rolls.
 
The final electoral roll will be published on September 30. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Vote chori': K'taka CEO sends notice to Rahul
LIVE! 'Vote chori': K'taka CEO sends notice to Rahul

Pak Army chief Asim Munir makes 2nd visit to US since June
Pak Army chief Asim Munir makes 2nd visit to US since June

Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir visited Washington and met with top US political and military leaders, discussing mutual interests and regional security.

People recognise work, not...: Shinde on Uddhav-Raj reunion
People recognise work, not...: Shinde on Uddhav-Raj reunion

Shinde He said anyone can go anywhere, it is their personal choice, but people support those who work for them and think about their welfare.

'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump
'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump

The defence minister, without naming anyone, said some people are not liking the rapid development of India and are unable to digest it.

VP polls: Despite number crunch, Oppn to put up joint candidate
VP polls: Despite number crunch, Oppn to put up joint candidate

The INDIA bloc is set to field a joint candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is engaging with opposition parties to identify potential candidates and build consensus. The decision...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV