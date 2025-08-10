HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi flags off 3 Vande Bharat Express trains

Sun, 10 August 2025
12:03
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains in Bengaluru on Sunday. 

While the much-awaited BengaluruBelagavi Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Modi in person; the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar, and Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune Vande Bharat services, were launched virtually.

These trains will significantly enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time and provide a "world-class" travel experience to the passengers, officials said.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others were present.

A large number of people who had gathered on both sides of the road greeted the Prime Minister with "Modi, Modi" slogans as his convoy made its way towards the railway station. 

Modi too responded by waving at them from inside his car.

The BengaluruBelagavi Vande Bharat Express will be the 11th Vande Bharat service to operate in Karnataka.

Covering 611 km in just 8.5 hours, it is the fastest train between these two cities, saving approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi and 1 hour 40 minutes from Belagavi-KSR Bengaluru compared to existing services, Railway officials said.

This train connects Bengaluru, India's Silicon City, with Belagavi, a hub of premier medical and engineering institutions, fostering economic and educational opportunities, they said.

The route traverses Karnataka's rich sugarcane belt, passing through key cities such as Dharwad, renowned for its prestigious educational institutions; Hubballi, a thriving commercial and industrial center; Haveri, an emerging agricultural hub; Davangere, popular for textiles and agriculture; and Tumakuru, a growing industrial and educational center. -- PTI

