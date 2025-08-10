HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man holds funeral feast for daughter who married against his wishes

Sun, 10 August 2025
Share:
16:57
image
A man in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district printed a condolence notice for his daughter, who is alive, and held a funeral feast after she married against the family's wishes, police said on Sunday.
   
The incident took place in Sareri village of Asind subdivision, where Bhairulal Joshi had arranged the marriage of his daughter, Pooja, with Sanjay Tiwari, a resident of the same village.
 
According to relatives, the wedding was solemnised in April this year, with expenses running into several lakhs of rupees.
 
Head Constable Shravan Kumar said Joshi lodged a missing person's report on July 30, stating that his daughter had left home on July 29 to appear for her MA examination at Manikya Lal Verma College in Bhilwara but did not return.
 
"We made enquiries in nearby areas and among relatives, but there was no trace. Her phone was ringing, but there was no response," Kumar said.
 
Police later traced her and found that she had married Suraj Tiwari, a relative of her husband, of her own will.
 
"We informed the family and asked them to be present when the woman would appear before the SP's office," the officer added.
 
On August 4, Pooja appeared before the SP and confirmed that she had married Suraj willingly. She also expressed fear for her safety from her family, police said.
 
Later, speaking to reporters, Joshi said, "When my daughter came to the police station, she gave statements against us. I was deeply hurt and decided to consider her dead for the family. I had a condolence notice printed in her name and am holding a 12-day mourning at home. A 'mrityubhoj' (death feast) has been scheduled for August 10. 
 
The printed notice mentioned her wedding date and declared that she had "passed away" for the family on July 29. Local villagers and relatives have reportedly been attending the mourning rituals. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak Army Chief visits US for 2nd time in 2 months
LIVE! Pak Army Chief visits US for 2nd time in 2 months

'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump
'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump

The defence minister, without naming anyone, said some people are not liking the rapid development of India and are unable to digest it.

'Ask a Pakistani...': Army chief mocks Asim Munir's promotion
'Ask a Pakistani...': Army chief mocks Asim Munir's promotion

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi asserted that Operation Sindoor was unlike any conventional mission and that it was akin to playing a game of chess as 'we did not know' what would be the enemy's next move.

VP polls: Despite number crunch, Oppn to put up joint candidate
VP polls: Despite number crunch, Oppn to put up joint candidate

The INDIA bloc is set to field a joint candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is engaging with opposition parties to identify potential candidates and build consensus. The decision...

Speeding Thar mows down pedestrians in Delhi, 1 killed
Speeding Thar mows down pedestrians in Delhi, 1 killed

A pedestrian was killed and another injured after an SUV rammed into a pavement near Gyarah Murti in Delhi. The driver has been apprehended and an investigation is underway.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV