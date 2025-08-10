Maha civic body orders closure of meat shops on I-Day

18:32

A civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district has issued a notice directing meat shops to remain closed on Independence Day, drawing sharp criticism from NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad, who said he would host a mutton party that day.





The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, in its notice, stated that all slaughterhouses and licensed butchers of goats, sheep, chickens, and large animals must remain closed for 24 hours from midnight of August 14 till midnight of August 15.





The civic body warned of action under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, if any animal is slaughtered or meat is sold during the specified period.





Reacting to the move, NCP-SP MLA Awhad questioned such a ban.

"I am planning to host a mutton party that day. On the day we got freedom, you are taking away our freedom to eat what we want," he told PTI.





Earlier in a post on X, the legislator from Mumbra-Kalwa constituency wrote, "This is too much. Who are you to decide what people will eat and when?"





Deputy Commissioner (Licensing) Kanchan Gaikwad, who signed the order, emphasised that the move was in keeping with long-standing administrative resolutions to ensure public order and observance of important national occasions. -- PTI