HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha civic body orders closure of meat shops on I-Day

Sun, 10 August 2025
Share:
18:32
image
A civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district has issued a notice directing meat shops to remain closed on Independence Day, drawing sharp criticism from NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad, who said he would host a mutton party that day.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, in its notice, stated that all slaughterhouses and licensed butchers of goats, sheep, chickens, and large animals must remain closed for 24 hours from midnight of August 14 till midnight of August 15.

The civic body warned of action under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, if any animal is slaughtered or meat is sold during the specified period.

Reacting to the move, NCP-SP MLA Awhad questioned such a ban.
"I am planning to host a mutton party that day. On the day we got freedom, you are taking away our freedom to eat what we want," he told PTI.

Earlier in a post on X, the legislator from Mumbra-Kalwa constituency wrote, "This is too much. Who are you to decide what people will eat and when?"  

Deputy Commissioner (Licensing) Kanchan Gaikwad, who signed the order, emphasised that the move was in keeping with long-standing administrative resolutions to ensure public order and observance of important national occasions. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Vote chori': K'taka CEO sends notice to Rahul
LIVE! 'Vote chori': K'taka CEO sends notice to Rahul

Pak Army chief Asim Munir makes 2nd visit to US since June
Pak Army chief Asim Munir makes 2nd visit to US since June

Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir visited Washington and met with top US political and military leaders, discussing mutual interests and regional security.

People recognise work, not...: Shinde on Uddhav-Raj reunion
People recognise work, not...: Shinde on Uddhav-Raj reunion

Shinde He said anyone can go anywhere, it is their personal choice, but people support those who work for them and think about their welfare.

'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump
'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump

The defence minister, without naming anyone, said some people are not liking the rapid development of India and are unable to digest it.

VP polls: Despite number crunch, Oppn to put up joint candidate
VP polls: Despite number crunch, Oppn to put up joint candidate

The INDIA bloc is set to field a joint candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is engaging with opposition parties to identify potential candidates and build consensus. The decision...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV