Kulgam anti-terror operation enters 10th day

Sun, 10 August 2025
The anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered its 10th day on Sunday as security forces tried to squeeze the cordon around the terrorists.

"The operation is still in progress. The security forces are trying to close in on the positions of the hiding ultras," an official said.

He said the terrorists seem to be highly trained in jungle warfare and are taking advantage of dense foliage to evade detection by drones.

Two Army soldiers have been killed while nine others have been injured since the encounter began on August 1 in Akhal forest area of Kulgam. This is the longest anti-terror operation in Kashmir valley in recent years.

Two terrorists have also been killed in the encounter.

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not been ascertained so far.

Senior police and Army officers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, and the Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are closely monitoring the operation round-the-clock, officials said. 

Security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track the terrorists down in the forest area. Para commandos were also assisting the security forces in neutralising the hiding ultras.  -- PTI

