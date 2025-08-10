Kharge to host dinner for INDIA bloc MPs

11:22

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a dinner for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) MPs on Monday, sources said amid a concerted bid by the opposition grouping to close ranks against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged poll rigging.





Opposition leaders and MPs would also take out a protest march on Monday from Parliament to the Election Commission office over the 'poll fraud' issue.





The same day, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Kharge will host INDIA bloc MPs for dinner at the Hotel Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri, sources said.





This comes just days after, in a show of unity, top INDIA bloc leaders held a dinner meeting at the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and vowed to fight against the electoral rolls' revision in Bihar as well as what they described as the 'vote chori model' of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Election Commission.





This was the first physical meeting of top leaders of the opposition bloc since they last met in June 2024, soon after the Lok Sabha elections at Kharge's residence.





Several leaders from 25 parties were present at the meeting, which included Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah, People's Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Tiruchi Siva and T R Baalu, Communist Party of India-Marxist's M A Baby, Communist Party of India's D Raja, Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist's Dipankar Bhattacharya and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan.





During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi gave a presentation on the 'vote chori model' being allegedly perpetrated by the BJP through the Election Commission.





Gandhi explained the entire 'game' of how the BJP and the Election Commission were 'rigging' the elections, the Congress said.





'A united front against electoral manipulation! We are committed to protecting democracy and will save it from being destroyed at all costs,' the Congress had said in a post on X later.





At a press conference earlier, Gandhi had made a presentation with explosive claims of a 'huge criminal fraud' in polls through 'collusion' between the BJP and the Election Commission.





"The way opposition parties have been united in Parliament in national interest and have cornered the government, the same unity was visible in the meeting as well," Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi had said.





Opposition parties have been protesting against the SIR exercise underway in Bihar, stating that it would lead to disenfranchisement of many. -- PTI