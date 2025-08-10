HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam: Madrassa running without govt nod demolished by locals

Sun, 10 August 2025
20:21
Representative image
A madrassa in Assam's Tinsukia district was allegedly demolished on Sunday by locals, who claimed that the institution did not obtain any government approval, officials said.

The incident took place at Lohari Kachari village, where the local mosque committee, under pressure from residents of the area, demolished the madrassa, a district official said.

"The madrassa was allegedly run by one Noor Islam. The mosque committee brought one bulldozer and demolished it. The committee also demolished the boundary wall of a mosque, near the madrassa, as the (boundary) wall was built on a drain," he added.

Locals claimed that the boundary wall was erected under Noor Islam's supervision and that he was present during its demolition, the official said.

"They also alleged that the madrasa had been operating for nearly a year without government approval. The action followed demands by villagers, who had also been searching the area for individuals with suspected doubtful citizenship," he added.

Although the exercise was an initiative of the mosque committee, the officer-in-charge of the Tinsukia Sadar Police Station and a posse of personnel were present during the operation. -- PTI 

