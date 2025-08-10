HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India Express announces 'freedom sale' with fares from Rs 1,279

Sun, 10 August 2025
Share:
16:08
image
Air India Express on Sunday announced a 'freedom sale' to mark India's 79th Independence Day, offering around 50 lakh seats starting from Rs 1,279 across its domestic and international network.

In a release, the airline said bookings are open until August 15 for travel from August 19, 2024, to March 31, 2026.

"With fares starting at just Rs 1,279 for domestic and Rs 4,279 for international flights, this sale is a celebration of freedom, connectivity, and accessibility in a new India," it said.

The sale opens exclusively on www.airindiaexpress.com and the Air India Express mobile app from August 10 and will be available across all major booking channels from August 11 to 15, the airline said.

"Travel under this offer is valid from August 19, 2024, to March 31, 2026, covering India's most vibrant festive season, including Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, Christmas, and more," the release added.

The airline said it also offers fare options tailored to individual preferences. The 'Xpress Lite' zero check-in baggage fare is available on its website, while 'Xpress Value' fares, which include standard check-in baggage allowances, start at Rs 1,379 for domestic and Rs 4,479 for international flights.

For those seeking a premium experience, 'Xpress Biz' -- the airline's business-class equivalent with an industry-leading seat pitch of up to 58 inchesis now available on more than 40 brand-new aircraft recently inducted as part of its rapid expansion.

Air India Express has a growing fleet of 116 aircraft and operates over 500 daily flights, connecting 38 domestic and 17 international destinations, the release further said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak Army Chief visits US for 2nd time in 2 months
LIVE! Pak Army Chief visits US for 2nd time in 2 months

'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump
'Sabke boss toh hum hain': Rajnath's jibe at Trump

The defence minister, without naming anyone, said some people are not liking the rapid development of India and are unable to digest it.

'Ask a Pakistani...': Army chief mocks Asim Munir's promotion
'Ask a Pakistani...': Army chief mocks Asim Munir's promotion

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi asserted that Operation Sindoor was unlike any conventional mission and that it was akin to playing a game of chess as 'we did not know' what would be the enemy's next move.

Won't remove voters without notice: EC to SC on Bihar SIR
Won't remove voters without notice: EC to SC on Bihar SIR

The Election Commission has assured the Supreme Court that no voter's name will be deleted from the draft electoral roll in Bihar without prior notice and a fair hearing. The EC also clarified that it is not required to share separate...

Speeding Thar mows down pedestrians in Delhi, 1 killed
Speeding Thar mows down pedestrians in Delhi, 1 killed

A pedestrian was killed and another injured after an SUV rammed into a pavement near Gyarah Murti in Delhi. The driver has been apprehended and an investigation is underway.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV