HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

1971 war hero and IAF legend DK Parulkar passes away

Sun, 10 August 2025
Share:
20:47
image
Indian Air Force veteran Gp Capt D K Parulkar (retd), who led a daring escape from captivity in Pakistan during the 1971 war, has passed away, the IAF said on Sunday.
 
He died near Pune, Maharashtra, according to a senior official. 
"Gp Capt  DK Parulkar (Retd) VM, VSM -- 1971 War hero, who led a daring escape from captivity in Pakistan, embodying unmatched courage, ingenuity & pride in the IAF -- has left for his heavenly abode. All Air Warriors of the IAF express their heartfelt condolences," the IAF posted on X.

It also shared an old excerpt from a gallantry award citation on him.
Parulkar was commissioned in the IAF in March 1963. In past, he held various appointments, including as a Flying Instructor at the Air Force Academy, according to the excerpt.

"During the Indo-Pak conflict of 1965, his aircraft was hit by enemy fire and had injured his right shoulder. Despite the advice from his leader to eject, he flew the crippled aircraft back to base, for which he was awarded Vayu Sena Medal," the excerpt reads.

During the 1971 India-Pakistan War, Parulkar then a wing commander, while being a prisoner of war in Pakistan displayed "initiative, pride in his nation and in the Indian Air Force of an exceptional degree. He was the leader of an escape attempt in which he along with two colleagues escaped from PoW camp," it says.

He was also a recipient of the Vishisht Sena Medal. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chinese diplomat, seen as future foreign min, detained
LIVE! Chinese diplomat, seen as future foreign min, detained

K'taka CEO issues notice to Rahul over 'vote chori' claim
K'taka CEO issues notice to Rahul over 'vote chori' claim

The Karnataka chief electoral officer has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, requesting documents supporting his allegation that a woman voted twice. The Election Commission has also asked Gandhi to either substantiate his...

After NISAR mission, ISRO to launch 6,500 kg US satellite
After NISAR mission, ISRO to launch 6,500 kg US satellite

ISRO to launch a 6,500 kg communication satellite built by the US, marking a significant milestone in the Indian space program after the successful launch of the NASA-ISRO NISAR mission.

SP leader links U'khand tragedy to religious sites' demolition
SP leader links U'khand tragedy to religious sites' demolition

Former Samajwadi Party MP S T Hasan links the Uttarakhand disaster to the demolition of religious sites, claiming it angers God and disrupts spiritual balance. He also cites environmental destruction as a contributing factor to...

Pak Army chief Asim Munir makes 2nd visit to US since June
Pak Army chief Asim Munir makes 2nd visit to US since June

Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir visited Washington and met with top US political and military leaders, discussing mutual interests and regional security.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV