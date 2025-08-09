Uttarkashi rescue: Choppers deployed, internet back

11:17

Rescue and relief operations intensified in flood and landslide-hit Dharali and Harsil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, where at least four to five people have died and around 49-50 remain missing.



Officials said 729 people have been evacuated so far, with four helicopters deployed to airlift those still stranded.



Under 'Operation Dharali,' the Army restored mobile and internet services in Harsil by repairing a damaged optical fibre cable and worked overnight with civil authorities to fix bridges near Limchigad.



A Bailey bridge is being built on a war footing to restore road connectivity.



Survivors recounted harrowing experiences, with many airlifted from remote areas.



Among them was Pooja from Dehradun, who said 'a lot of people lost their lives' during the tragedy. Senior citizen Bharat Bhai from Ahmedabad was rescued after being stranded in Gangotri for five days.



Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed that 171 of 172 stranded tourists from the state are safe, while search efforts continue for one missing woman, Kritika Jain.



The Maharashtra SEOC is coordinating with Uttarakhand authorities for updates.



Heavy rains, landslides, and debris continue to hamper rescue work, while the Gangotri highway remains blocked at several points. -- ANI, PTI