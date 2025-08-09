Training aircraft crash-lands near Baramati airport; no injuries

14:15

Representational image





The incident occurred when the aircraft, owned by Redbird Flight Training Centre, was landing after completing a training sortie.





"While flying the aircraft, the pilot noticed that one of the tyres was damaged. The pilot attempted an emergency landing at around 8 AM. The front wheel of the aircraft came off after touchdown. The aircraft strayed from the taxiway and entered the other side of the airport," a senior police officer said.





He said nobody was injured in the accident. The pilot is safe, he added. -- PTI

