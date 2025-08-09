HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru on Monday ahead of Modi's visit

Sat, 09 August 2025
15:07
File image
Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions across several key routes on August 10 between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, anticipating heavy crowds and VIP movement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. 

In a traffic advisory issued, motorists are advised to avoid Marenahalli Main Road (from Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road), Marenahalli East End Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction, Silk Board to Hosur via Electronic City Elevated Flyover, and Hosur Road, and the stretch from Hosur to Bengaluru city during this time. 

Restrictions will also be enforced on roads in Electronic City Phase 1, including Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and HP Avenue Road, it said. 

The Traffic Police have recommended alternative routes to ease congestion. To reach Jayadeva Hospital from Rajalakshmi Junction, commuters can use Sarakki Market Road, 9th Cross Road, IG Circle, and RV Dental Junction. 

To access Bannerghatta Road, divert from Sarakki Junction via Outer Ring Road. 

To reach Banashankari from East End Circle, travel via 29th Main Road, 28th Main Road, Delmia Junction, Outer Ring Road, Sarakki Junction, and Kanakapura Road. 

For Kanakapura, Mysuru, and Tumakuru roads from Hosur Road, take Jigani Road, Bommasandra Junction, and NICE Road. -- PTI

