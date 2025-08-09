HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Seven killed as wall collapses in Delhi amid heavy rains

Sat, 09 August 2025
Share:
16:50
Police and rescue team at the accident site in New Delhi on Saturday./ANI on X
Police and rescue team at the accident site in New Delhi on Saturday./ANI on X
Seven people were killed when a wall collapsed near Mohan Baba Mandir in Jaitpur amid heavy rains in the national capital on Saturday morning, the police said.

While the Delhi Fire Service earlier claimed that eight people had died in the incident, police later stated that seven victims were confirmed dead and one injured person was undergoing treatment.

According to DFS officials, the department received a call regarding the wall collapse at 9:16 a.m. Three fire tenders, along with police teams, rushed to the spot. 

The downpour, which began late Friday night around 11 pm, had lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR, and the India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Saturday.

The police said the PCR received the first call about the collapse at 9:13 a.m., with the caller stating in Hindi, "Badi deewar gir gayi hai," and that four to five persons were trapped under the debris.

A senior police officer said that upon receiving the call, the station house officer of Jaitpur, along with all available staff, immediately reached the site carrying ropes and other rescue tools.

"Rescue operations were initiated without delay. Additional DCP (South-East) Aishwarya Sharma and ACP Ravishankar also arrived to oversee the operations," the officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief
6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief

The Air Chief revealed information about India's damage to Pakistan's defence capabilities while addressing an event at the Hal Management Academy in Bengaluru on Saturday.

LIVE! Seven killed as wall collapses in Delhi amid heavy rains
LIVE! Seven killed as wall collapses in Delhi amid heavy rains

Two goods trains derail in Jharkhand, services hit
Two goods trains derail in Jharkhand, services hit

Two goods trains derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, leading to the cancellation and diversion of several express and passenger trains.

BJP leader questions treatment to Malik, Dhankhar, axed
BJP leader questions treatment to Malik, Dhankhar, axed

The Rajasthan unit of the BJP expelled state spokesperson Krishna Kumar Janu for six years for publicly criticizing the party's treatment of former governor Satya Pal Malik and ex-vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.

PIX: Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children
PIX: Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV