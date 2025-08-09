Seven killed as wall collapses in Delhi amid heavy rains

16:50

Police and rescue team at the accident site in New Delhi on Saturday./ANI on X





While the Delhi Fire Service earlier claimed that eight people had died in the incident, police later stated that seven victims were confirmed dead and one injured person was undergoing treatment.





According to DFS officials, the department received a call regarding the wall collapse at 9:16 a.m. Three fire tenders, along with police teams, rushed to the spot.





The downpour, which began late Friday night around 11 pm, had lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR, and the India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Saturday.





The police said the PCR received the first call about the collapse at 9:13 a.m., with the caller stating in Hindi, "Badi deewar gir gayi hai," and that four to five persons were trapped under the debris.





A senior police officer said that upon receiving the call, the station house officer of Jaitpur, along with all available staff, immediately reached the site carrying ropes and other rescue tools.





"Rescue operations were initiated without delay. Additional DCP (South-East) Aishwarya Sharma and ACP Ravishankar also arrived to oversee the operations," the officer said. -- PTI

