Religious content in Hindi alphabet charts at MP school sparks row

Sat, 09 August 2025
17:38
File image
A controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district after the principal of a convent school allegedly distributed alphabet charts with Islamic references, prompting the education department to launch an inquiry, officials said on Saturday.

They said Baby Convent School principal IA Qureshi allegedly handed Hindi alphabet charts mentioning 'Ka' for Kaba, 'Ma' for Masjid and 'Na' for namaaz to students.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest on Friday and gheraoed Qureshi. 

Sub-divisional police officer Pratibha Sharma said police personnel brought the situation under control.

"The matter is related to the education department and referred to the district education officer," Sharma said.DEO D D Rajak said an investigation is being conducted into the allegations.

"As per the Education department's guidelines, study material containing religious symbols of any particular faith cannot be taught in schools," he added. -- PTI

