Follow Rediff on:      
Rajamouli announces title of his next film with Mahesh Babu

Sat, 09 August 2025
18:23
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has revealed the title of his upcoming film starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. 

Rajamouli shared the announcement with a post on his X handle on Saturday. 

He added that the "first reveal" about the film will be out in November. 

"The First Reveal in November 2025 #GlobeTrotter," read the caption of the post. 

It featured a close-up shot of the actor's chest, wearing a pendant featuring an idol of Lord Shiva's trishul and his ox Nandi. 

It had Globetrotter written over it. 

The upcoming film, which was tentatively titled SSMB29 will also mark the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. 

The makers haven't shared any details about the plot and star cast of the film. 

The release date of the film is yet to be announced. 

Previously, there were reports of Priyanka Chopra starring in the film, but it hasn't been confirmed by the makers. 

It will be the first project for Rajamouli after his acclaimed directorial RRR, which released in 2022. 

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film went on to emerge as a massive success at the box office. 

Babu's last film was Guntur Kaaram

Released in January 2024, the film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. 

The actor also voiced the character of Mufasa in the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King

It released in December last year. -- PTI



