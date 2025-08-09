Police nod for peaceful RG Kar stir, warn against unrest

00:11

Addressing a press conference at West Bengal Police headquarters in Bhawani Bhavan, ADG (Law and Order) Javed Shamim said, "We are yet to receive any application from any organisation planning to take out a rally on Saturday's to mark the first death anniversary of the RG Kar hospital doctor."





He clarified that no protest will be allowed near the state secretariat, Nabanna, where Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is in force, prohibiting gatherings. Shamim was accompanied by three senior police officers -- ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, and Howrah City Police Commissioner Praveen Tripathy.





"Peaceful demonstrations will be allowed without restrictions, and the administration will fully cooperate with the demonstrators. However, no public property should be damaged, and if that happens, police will be compelled to take legal action," Verma said.





Meanwhile, police have already taken strict measures in the wake of Saturday's proposed march to the state secretariat. -- PTI

