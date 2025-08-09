HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Police nod for peaceful RG Kar stir, warn against unrest

Sat, 09 August 2025
Share:
00:11
File image
File image
Senior officers of West Bengal Police on Friday said they have no objection to peaceful rallies marking the first death anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, but warned of strict legal actions against any attempt to break law and order. 

Addressing a press conference at West Bengal Police headquarters in Bhawani Bhavan, ADG (Law and Order) Javed Shamim said, "We are yet to receive any application from any organisation planning to take out a rally on Saturday's to mark the first death anniversary of the RG Kar hospital doctor." 

He clarified that no protest will be allowed near the state secretariat, Nabanna, where Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is in force, prohibiting gatherings. Shamim was accompanied by three senior police officers -- ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, and Howrah City Police Commissioner Praveen Tripathy. 

"Peaceful demonstrations will be allowed without restrictions, and the administration will fully cooperate with the demonstrators. However, no public property should be damaged, and if that happens, police will be compelled to take legal action," Verma said. 

Meanwhile, police have already taken strict measures in the wake of Saturday's proposed march to the state secretariat. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Women dupe 80-yerar-old of Rs 8.7 cr via social media
LIVE! Women dupe 80-yerar-old of Rs 8.7 cr via social media

Over 2 akh Indians renounced citizenship in 2024: Govt
Over 2 akh Indians renounced citizenship in 2024: Govt

The Indian government informed the Lok Sabha that over two lakh Indians renounced their citizenship in 2024. The data, provided in response to queries, highlights a trend of increasing citizenship renunciations in recent years.

'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'
'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'

'It's important for India to think about areas where it wants the US to move.''We can be far more innovative in what we ask the US.''Given that there's a package deal, why not do it?'

Uttarkashi: 566 rescued, 9 soldiers among 16 missing
Uttarkashi: 566 rescued, 9 soldiers among 16 missing

Authorities continue evacuating stranded pilgrims from areas around Dharali village in Uttarkashi, focusing on air rescue and relief operations due to damaged roads. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is overseeing the efforts, with...

'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'
'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'

'As one former Indian diplomat put it to me, Delhi has access to the White House, but Islamabad has access to Mar-a-Lago.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV