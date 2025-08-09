HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak forces kill 47 terrorists in Balochistan close to Afghanistan border

Sat, 09 August 2025
Share:
16:21
File image
File image
At least 47 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Balochistan province near the Afghanistan border in the last two days, Pakistan military's media wing said on Saturday. 

The Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement said the security forces conducted a sanitisation operation and killed 33 terrorists in Sambaza in Zhob district during the intervening night of August 7-8. 

Another 14 terrorists were neutralised in another operation in the surrounding areas of Sambaza along the Afghanistan border on the intervening night of August 8-9, the ISPR said. 

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, it added. 

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief
6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief

The Air Chief revealed information about India's damage to Pakistan's defence capabilities while addressing an event at the Hal Management Academy in Bengaluru on Saturday.

LIVE! Seven killed as wall collapses in Delhi amid heavy rains
LIVE! Seven killed as wall collapses in Delhi amid heavy rains

Two goods trains derail in Jharkhand, services hit
Two goods trains derail in Jharkhand, services hit

Two goods trains derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, leading to the cancellation and diversion of several express and passenger trains.

BJP leader questions treatment to Malik, Dhankhar, axed
BJP leader questions treatment to Malik, Dhankhar, axed

The Rajasthan unit of the BJP expelled state spokesperson Krishna Kumar Janu for six years for publicly criticizing the party's treatment of former governor Satya Pal Malik and ex-vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.

PIX: Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children
PIX: Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV