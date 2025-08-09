Pak forces kill 47 terrorists in Balochistan close to Afghanistan border

16:21

The Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement said the security forces conducted a sanitisation operation and killed 33 terrorists in Sambaza in Zhob district during the intervening night of August 7-8.





Another 14 terrorists were neutralised in another operation in the surrounding areas of Sambaza along the Afghanistan border on the intervening night of August 8-9, the ISPR said.





Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, it added.





Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. -- PTI

