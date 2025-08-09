Op Sindoor was declaration of India's self-reliance in defence sector: DRDO chief

17:50

Addressing the 14th convocation ceremony of Defence Institute of Advanced Technology in Bengaluru, Kamat said the highly coordinated, multi-dimensional operation along the western borders highlighted not just the courage of soldiers but also the technological backbone that supported them.





"Operation Sindoor was more than a mission. It was a declaration of India's ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength. It was a statement to the world that India has the capability to protect its borders through homegrown technology," he asserted.





From sensors, unmanned platforms, and secure communications to AI-based decision support systems and precision weapons, indigenous platforms played a key role in the operation, the DRDO chief said.





He said the systems deployed for the operation included Akash surface-to-air missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the D4 anti-drone system, the AWNC airborne early warning and control system, and the Akashteer system -- all developed by India's defence R&D ecosystem. -- PTI

