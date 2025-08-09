HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Op Sindoor was declaration of India's self-reliance in defence sector: DRDO chief

Sat, 09 August 2025
Share:
17:50
DRDO chairman Samir Kamat/ANI on X
DRDO chairman Samir Kamat/ANI on X
India's military strike 'Operation Sindoor' was a declaration of its ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength, Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman Samir Kamat said on Saturday. 

Addressing the 14th convocation ceremony of Defence Institute of Advanced Technology in Bengaluru, Kamat said the highly coordinated, multi-dimensional operation along the western borders highlighted not just the courage of soldiers but also the technological backbone that supported them. 

"Operation Sindoor was more than a mission. It was a declaration of India's ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength. It was a statement to the world that India has the capability to protect its borders through homegrown technology," he asserted. 

From sensors, unmanned platforms, and secure communications to AI-based decision support systems and precision weapons, indigenous platforms played a key role in the operation, the DRDO chief said. 

He said the systems deployed for the operation included Akash surface-to-air missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the D4 anti-drone system, the AWNC airborne early warning and control system, and the Akashteer system -- all developed by India's defence R&D ecosystem. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 300 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to bad weather
LIVE! 300 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to bad weather

6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief
6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief

The Air Chief revealed information about India's damage to Pakistan's defence capabilities while addressing an event at the Hal Management Academy in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Was Guaranteed 160 Seats For MVA In Maha Polls: Pawar
Was Guaranteed 160 Seats For MVA In Maha Polls: Pawar

Sharad Pawar claimed that two individuals had met him in New Delhi before the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls and 'guaranteed' the Opposition's victory in 160 of 288 constituencies.

RG Kar Doc's Mother Alleges Police Assault
RG Kar Doc's Mother Alleges Police Assault

'The police could not save my daughter or bring her justice, but they didn't think twice about beating up women and elderly persons.'

'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'
'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'

'It's important for India to think about areas where it wants the US to move.''We can be far more innovative in what we ask the US.''Given that there's a package deal, why not do it?'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV