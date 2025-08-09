Not a single Pak aircraft hit by India: Pak def min

19:32

His comments came hours after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said the Indian Air Force shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor.





"We have an indication of at least one AWC in that AWC hangar, and a few F-16s, which are under maintenance there. We have at least five fighters confirmed killed and one large aircraft, which could be either an aircraft or an AWC, which was taken at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," Singh said on Saturday.





He said the operation also resulted in a large number of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, drones and some of their missiles falling into the Indian territory.





"Not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed by (the) Indian (side)," Asif claimed in a post on social media.





"For three months, no such claims were voiced - while Pakistan, in the immediate aftermath, presented detailed technical briefings to the international media...," he added. -- PTI

