Not a single Pak aircraft hit by India: Pak def min

Sat, 09 August 2025
19:32
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif/File image
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday claimed that no aircraft of the military was hit or destroyed by Indian armed forces during the recent conflict. 

His comments came hours after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said the Indian Air Force shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor. 

"We have an indication of at least one AWC in that AWC hangar, and a few F-16s, which are under maintenance there. We have at least five fighters confirmed killed and one large aircraft, which could be either an aircraft or an AWC, which was taken at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," Singh said on Saturday. 

He said the operation also resulted in a large number of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, drones and some of their missiles falling into the Indian territory. 

"Not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed by (the) Indian (side)," Asif claimed in a post on social media. 

"For three months, no such claims were voiced - while Pakistan, in the immediate aftermath, presented detailed technical briefings to the international media...," he added. -- PTI

LIVE! 300 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to bad weather
6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief
The Air Chief revealed information about India's damage to Pakistan's defence capabilities while addressing an event at the Hal Management Academy in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Was Guaranteed 160 Seats For MVA In Maha Polls: Pawar
Sharad Pawar claimed that two individuals had met him in New Delhi before the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls and 'guaranteed' the Opposition's victory in 160 of 288 constituencies.

RG Kar Doc's Mother Alleges Police Assault
'The police could not save my daughter or bring her justice, but they didn't think twice about beating up women and elderly persons.'

'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'
'It's important for India to think about areas where it wants the US to move.''We can be far more innovative in what we ask the US.''Given that there's a package deal, why not do it?'

