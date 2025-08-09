Not a single Pak aircraft hit by India: Pak def min

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday claimed that no aircraft of the military was hit or destroyed by Indian armed forces during the recent conflict.
His comments came hours after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said the Indian Air Force shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor.
"We have an indication of at least one AWC in that AWC hangar, and a few F-16s, which are under maintenance there. We have at least five fighters confirmed killed and one large aircraft, which could be either an aircraft or an AWC, which was taken at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," Singh said on Saturday.
He said the operation also resulted in a large number of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, drones and some of their missiles falling into the Indian territory.
"Not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed by (the) Indian (side)," Asif claimed in a post on social media.
"For three months, no such claims were voiced - while Pakistan, in the immediate aftermath, presented detailed technical briefings to the international media...," he added. -- PTI