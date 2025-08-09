HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No claims or objections on Bihar draft electoral rolls: EC

Sat, 09 August 2025
12:06
File image
File image
The Election Commission on Saturday reiterated that it has not received a single claim or objection from any political party regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar.

"So far, after over a week since the beginning of the Claims & Objections period, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party," EC said.

The window to submit claims and objections to rectify any errors on draft electoral rolls opened on August 1.

However, the EC has received 7,252 claims and objections directly from the electors with respect to the draft roll till today, said the ECI in a daily bulletin on the special intensive revision of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Forms received from new electors on attaining 18 years of age or above are 43,000.

As per the rules, the claims & objections are to be disposed of by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (ERO/AERO) after the expiry of 7 days. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

2 soldiers killed as Kulgam operation enters 9th day
2 soldiers killed as Kulgam operation enters 9th day

Two Army soldiers were killed and two others injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam district. The anti-terror operation has entered its ninth day.

'5-6 jets were down, I got involved': Trump on India-Pak
'5-6 jets were down, I got involved': Trump on India-Pak

US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that he "settled" the conflict between India and Pakistan, suggesting it averted a potential nuclear war. He also claimed that several planes were shot down during the conflict.

Trump To Meet Putin In Alaska On Aug 15
Trump To Meet Putin In Alaska On Aug 15

'Russia, as you know, lost almost 25,000 over the last month and a half. Ukraine lost just a few, and lots of people are dying.'

54 MiGs Have Crashed In 17 Years
54 MiGs Have Crashed In 17 Years

Between FY09 and FY25, 101 IAF fighter jets have crashed, costing the lives of 28 pilots.

