No claims or objections on Bihar draft electoral rolls: EC

12:06

"So far, after over a week since the beginning of the Claims & Objections period, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party," EC said.





The window to submit claims and objections to rectify any errors on draft electoral rolls opened on August 1.





However, the EC has received 7,252 claims and objections directly from the electors with respect to the draft roll till today, said the ECI in a daily bulletin on the special intensive revision of the electoral roll in Bihar.





Forms received from new electors on attaining 18 years of age or above are 43,000.





As per the rules, the claims & objections are to be disposed of by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (ERO/AERO) after the expiry of 7 days. -- ANI

