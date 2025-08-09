HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MNS men attack food stall operator over Marathi remarks

Sat, 09 August 2025
13:52
File image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists allegedly assaulted a food stall operator in Kalyan area of Thane district, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Marathi people and Raj Thackeray. 

Taking cognisance of the viral video, a police official said the law and order monitoring has been stepped up. 

The incident occurred at a hotel in Durgamata Mandir Chowk area on Friday. 

The video clip shows MNS's Kalyan (East) office-bearer Kush Rajput and other workers confronting the operator of a south Indian food outlet and beating him up. 

He was forced to apologise and made to promise that he wouldn't make such remarks in future. 

The incident comes against the backdrop of MNS workers thrashing a north Indian sweet shop owner in the Mira Bhayandar area, also in Thane district, for being unable to speak Marathi. 

The police had registered a case in the Mira Bhayandar incident. -- PTI

