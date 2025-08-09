HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K: Houses searched in massive crackdown on terror

Sat, 09 August 2025
Share:
10:08
image
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted searches at 26 houses, including that of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat alias 'Jehangir Saroori', in a massive clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the Kishtwar district, officials said.

Besides Bhat, the raids mostly targeted homes of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and smuggling arms and ammunition from across the border, they said.

The raids in Kishtwar came a day after similar searches were conducted at 15 locations in nearby Doda district.

The officials said various police teams carried out searches at 26 locations across Kishtwar district.

The properties raided include Bhat's house, who had joined the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in the 1990s and is considered the longest surviving terrorist.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uttarkashi rescue: Choppers deployed, internet back
LIVE! Uttarkashi rescue: Choppers deployed, internet back

2 soldiers killed as Kulgam operation enters 9th day
2 soldiers killed as Kulgam operation enters 9th day

Two Army soldiers were killed and two others injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam district. The anti-terror operation has entered its ninth day.

Trump To Meet Putin In Alaska On Aug 15
Trump To Meet Putin In Alaska On Aug 15

'Russia, as you know, lost almost 25,000 over the last month and a half. Ukraine lost just a few, and lots of people are dying.'

54 MiGs Have Crashed In 17 Years
54 MiGs Have Crashed In 17 Years

Between FY09 and FY25, 101 IAF fighter jets have crashed, costing the lives of 28 pilots.

Parents Assault Girl For Wanting To Continue Studies
Parents Assault Girl For Wanting To Continue Studies

A 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district has filed a complaint against her parents for allegedly assaulting her when she expressed her desire to continue her studies.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV