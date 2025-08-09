HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian Army canine teams deployed for search operations in Uttarkashi

Sat, 09 August 2025
13:35
As part of the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Harsil and Dharali areas of Uttarakhand, specialised Indian Army canine teams have been deployed to assist in search tasks in coordination with Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Zevar radar, and reconnaissance radars.

The canine teams have been actively engaged in search operations for the past three days, significantly contributing to locating individuals and supporting overall rescue efforts in the challenging terrain.

A large number of supplies, rations and essential materials have been sent to the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, an official said earlier today.

According to Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth, many survivors were evacuated from the flood-affected Harsil and Dharali with the help of the Air Force and Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

"Due to the weather being clear this morning, many survivors have been evacuated, and a large number of supplies, rations and essential materials have been delivered through the Air Force and UCADA," DGP Seth told ANI.

He informed that rescue efforts have been intensified, and the disaster response forces were trying to evacuate locals as well.

"Rescue efforts have picked up pace at Harsil-Dharali. We are trying to evacuate the remaining passengers and locals today. That is why we started operations early this morning," the DGP added. -- ANI

